LOUISA, KY (WOWK)—Four people were arrested in Louisa, Kentucky after officers executed a search warrant on Wednesday.

The Louisa Police Department says that they searched a residence on Noah’s Landing and found drugs and evidence of identity theft.

52-year-old Hansel Wiley, of Louisa, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

31-year-old Samantha Johnson, of Louisa, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

26-year-old Cory Ferrell, of Sumerco, West Virginia, was charged with identity theft. He also had a warrant out of Martin County for meth possession.

29-year-old Joseph Adkins, of Fort Gay, was also arrested for giving false information to a police officer and on a bench warrant out of Lawrence County.

All four were taken to the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.