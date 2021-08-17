4 people arrested after year-long drug trafficking investigation in KY

JOHNSON COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — Four people were arrested after a year-long drug investigation in Johnson County, Kentucky on Thursday, Aug. 12.

Johnson County Sheriff’s Office deputies executed a search warrant at 3495 KY Route 581 in Tutor Key after an investigation led by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Operation Unite, and D.E.A. London led to the discovery of illegal narcotic trafficking into Johnson County and surrounding counties.

The investigation led to the recovery of approximately 1,238 grams (2.7 lbs.) of methamphetamine, 18 grams of heroin, and $18,819 in cash.

Deputies arrested Charles Allen Chandler, 51, of Tutor Key, Ashley Johnson, 35 and Cory Brandon Johnson, 32, of Magoffin County.

Ashley Johnson, 35 and Cory Johnson, 32, of Magoffin County, Kentucky (Courtesy: Johnson County Sheriff’s Office)

Another man, Jayshawn “Dro Skino” Robinson, was arrested on a Michigan warrant for armed robbery.

Chandler is charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance over two grams, a Class C felony.

Ashley and Cory Johnson are both charged with first-degree complicity to trafficking a controlled substance.

Robinson is detained at Big Sandy Regional Detention Center and currently pending extradition.