42,000 Kentucky customers remain without power after multiple ice storms

(WOWK)—More than 42,000 Kentucky customers remain without power as of Wednesday morning.

Two ice storms over the past week caused wide-spread power outages and major damage to power lines and other electrical facilities. 25,000 customers lost power in the Ashland area on February 11. and 4,000 of them remained without power as another storm swept through on February 15. This brought the total number of customers without power to a peak of 59,204.

Kentucky Power says that crews from Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio and Tennessee are assisting with power restoration, bringing the total restoration workforce to about 2,200 line employees, foresters and assessors. 400 more personnel are expected to be in place by Thursday, and Kentucky power says it’s working with counties, municipalities and the National Guard to restore power.

On Wednesday, crews are planning on restoring power to customers who haven’t regained power since the initial storm on February 11.

With a new storm expected overnight on Wednesday, Kentucky power does not have restoration time estimates available for the majority of customers. However, the company said that South Williamson and Pikeville area customers should be 95% restored by Thursday evening.

Approximate outages by county are as follows:

Boyd—16,00 customers

Breathitt—1,000 customers

Carter—6,100 customers

Floyd—1,660 customers

Greenup—1,490 customers

Johnson—2,500 customers

Knott—460 customers

Lawrence—7,420 customers

Leslie—1,450 customers

Lewis—140 customers

Magoffin—2,000 customers

Martin—870 customers

Morgan—395 customers

Perry—1,20 customers

Pike—140 customers

Rowan—145 customers

Kentucky Power is urging customers to make emergency plans as this will be the third winter storm within the same week without the temperature rising above freezing.

Customers are cautioned not to go near any downed wires and to consider all wires live and dangerous. Report hazardous situations immediately by calling 1-800-572-1113 or 911.

An OUTAGE MAP can be found on Kentucky Power’s website.