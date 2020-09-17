Coronavirus Updates

5 new cases and 1 new death in Greenup County

Kentucky
GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Greenup County health officials say another person has died due to COVID-19.

As of 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, Director of Greenup County Health Department Chris Crum says there are five new positive COVID-19 cases in the county. All of the new cases are in isolation and one is potentially travel-related.

Greenup County has had 341 COVID-19 cases and six deaths since the pandemic began. The Health Department is asking to practice social distancing, good hand hygiene, and mask-wearing.

