5th inmate dies in Louisville jail

LOUISVILLE, KY (AP) – Corrections officials have confirmed that a man recently booked at a Louisville jail has, marking the fifth death at the downtown jail in little more than a month.

According to the Courier Journal, the death occurred Sunday morning. Metro Corrections Assistant Directory Steve Durham said in a statement that a corrections officer in the medical housing unit “found an inmate unresponsive” at the jail.

Durham added that the inmate was unable to be revived and was taken to a local hospital, where the inmate was later pronounced dead. Both the name of the inmate and cause of death have not yet been released.