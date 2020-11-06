70 newly recovered from COVID-19 in Greenup County

GREENUP COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Health officials in Greenup County say 70 more people have recovered from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the county’s total number of recoveries to 622.

As of 5:30 p.m., Nov. 6, the Greenup County Health Department reported 18 new COVID-19 cases, with patients ranging from 8-months-old to 61-years-old.

Health officials say one more person has died due to COVID-19, confirming the death of a 64-year-old female. The county has now reported 14 deaths throughout the pandemic.

The GCHD says 135 cases remain active. Greenup County is currently red on the Bluegrass State’s incidence rate map, meaning the county has a critical rate of COVID-19 spread.

