80 Kentucky Counties now red for COVID-19

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says 80 of the state’s 120 counties are now red zone counties, meaning they have a critical incidence rate of daily cases.

This includes Floyd, Johnson, Lewis, Greenup, Carter, Elliot, Boyd, Martin and Pike counties in our area.

Beshear confirmed 2,318 new COVID-19 cases and 20 new deaths as of 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5. The update brings the state to 115,277 total COVID-19 cases and 1,534 Kentuckians who have died due to the virus.

The governor said this is the only time the number of new cases has gone above 2,000 without a backlog from a county. On Oct. 7, the governor reported 2,398 cases and said without the backlog of cases from Fayette County, that day’s actual total would have been 926 new cases.

“Today again shows a concerning escalation that means we just need more out of everybody,” Beshear said. “If you are in a red county, try to stay home as much as possible this week.”

The state has conducted a total of 2,166,568 COVID-19 tests with a current positivity rate of 6.50%. Beshear says at least 20,304 have recovered from the virus.

Beshear urged red counties in the state to abide by the following recommendations to slow the spread of the virus.

Having schools go to virtual learning

Additional restrictions visiting long-term care and nursing homes

Allowing employees to work from home when possible

Having non-critical government offices operate virtually

Reducing in-person shopping by shopping online or using a curbside pickup.

Avoiding dining in restaurants and bars. Support local businesses by ordering take out.

Prioritizing the businesses that follow and enforce the state’s mask mandate and other guidelines.

Reschedule, cancel or postpone private or public events.

Avoid hosting or attending gatherings of any size.

Avoid non-essential activities outside of your home

Reduce overall activity and contacts and follow the state’s existing guidelines to reduce virus spread

