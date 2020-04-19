800 Kentucky Power customers still without power after storms

KENTUCKY (WOWK) – Crews continue to restore power to customers after storms left nearly 63,000 without electricity last week. Officials say almost 99% of customers have been restored.

Kentucky Power officials say they continue to work with other AEP personnel and business partners to repair the damage that required entire circuits to be rebuilt due to the destruction caused by 60-80 mph winds and rain that tore through eastern Kentucky last week.

After week-long efforts, 801 customers remain without power with the majority of those in Leslie County. Leslie and Perry counties were among the hardest hit. According to a statement sent to 13 News, additional restoration crews have been assigned to those areas today.

The following restoration times are approximate and for the majority of the customers in these areas.

Estimated restoration times for Knott County include:

Little Smith Branch – 1 p.m., Sunday, April 19

Peach Orchard – 1 p.m., Sunday, April 19

Shelter Road, Redfox – midnight, Monday, April 20

Estimated restoration times for Perry County include:

Darfork – midnight, Sunday, April 19

Lotts Creek – midnight, Sunday, April 19, midnight

Highway 7, Cornettsville – midnight, Sunday, April 19

Turner Drive, Cornettsville – 8 p.m., Sunday, April 19

Little Leatherwood, Cornettsville – midnight, Sunday, April 19

Bark Camp, Delphia – midnight, Sunday, April 19

Gregory Branch, Hazard – midnight, Sunday, April 19

Christopher Hill – midnight, Sunday, April 19

Estimated restoration times in Leslie County include:

Highway 421, Olive Ln, Wendover – 4 p.m., Sunday, April 19

Elkhorn Ridge, Shoals Rd, Confluence – midnight, Sunday, April 19

Hell for Certain Creek – midnight, Sunday, April 19

Customers still out along Wooton Creek, Cutshin Creek, Hwy 80 – midnight, Sunday, April 19

Roark, Mozelle, Essie – midnight, Sunday, April 19

Wendover Road, Stinnett – midnight, Sunday, April 19

Birch Fork Road, Roark – 5 p.m., Sunday, April 19

Warbranch – midnight, Sunday, April 19

Greasy Creek, Honeysuckle Rd, Hoskinston – midnight, Sunday, April 19

Muncy Creek, Stinnett – midnight, Sunday, April 19

Cutshin Road, Big Rock Road, Yeaddiss – midnight, Sunday, April 19

Wolf Creek, Cinda – 7 p.m., Sunday, April 19

Estimated restoration times in Letcher County include:

Highway 3408, Blackey – 7 p.m., Sunday, April 19

Highway 7, Jeremiah – 5 p.m., Sunday, April 19

Civil War Gap, Blackey – 9 p.m., Sunday, April 19

Those who do not see your community listed can call 1-800-572-1113 for an update, visit Kentucky Power’s website KentuckyPower.com/outages or visit them on Facebook.

