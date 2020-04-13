87 new cases, seven additional deaths in KY; flags to be flown half-staff as state death toll tops 100

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has confirmed 87 new cases and seven additional deaths in the state, bringing the totals up to 2,048 positive coronavirus cases and 104 deaths. Beshear is again asking Kentuckians to light their homes green in memory of those who have died from the virus.

The governor says because the state’s death total has topped 100, the state Capitol will fly flags at half-staff for the next week.

He also says at least 629 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

The governor said today began the testing partnership with Kroger with 97 people being tested. Beshear says people can sign up for the testing at https://www.thelittleclinic.com/drivethru-testing. Testing will be opened up first to health care workers, first responders, those aged 65-and-older and those with a chronic health condition.

Beshear also says several donations of PPE have come in to the state over the last few days from multiple organizations. He says to learn about how to donate visit the state’s website.

Beshear says he is proud of Kentuckians’ commitment to “Healthy at Home,” having only heard of a couple reports of mass gatherings over the weekend. He says the state is flattening the curve, and encourages people to continue the work they’ve been doing to avoid a potential second spike.

The governor also reminded people across the state to fill out their census forms as the more accurate numbers will help the state rebuild the economy after the pandemic.

