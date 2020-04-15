88 new COVID-19 cases, seven additional deaths reported in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear says the state confirms 88 new cases and seven additional deaths for a total of 2,291 COVID-19 cases and 122 deaths in the Bluegrass State.

Beshear also says 862 Kentuckians have recovered from their illness. A total of 28,324 people in the state have been tested for the virus.

The Kroger testing partnership is bringing new testing into the state, with 100 tested the first day, more than 180 tested yesterday and about 155 tested as of the governor’s press briefing Wednesday. The Kentucky National Guard also says the potential field hospital using the Louisville Fairgrounds Convention and Exposition Center is operational should there be an overflow of cases in the Louisville area.

Beshear says the state is working thoughtfully with Indiana and Ohio to make plans for when the time for reopening the states comes to move forward without causing any potential resurgence of the virus. He says the three states’ plans to combat the virus have been very similar so far, and they feel it would be best to work together when it is safe to begin returning to normalcy.

A new partnership, “The Co-Immunity Project,” is starting at the University of Louisville between for comprehensive testing and research antibodies to see if those who have had the virus are now immune, and to see if donor plasma can be used as a potential way to treat those in the illest patients in the state.

Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman says five bipartisan co-chairs, all former lieutenant governors have been recruited to lead the Team Kentucky fund and will be partnering with Community Action of Kentucky to “serve as the hands and feet” of the mission. At this time, a total of $1.9 million dollars has been raised through Team Kentucky, according to the governor.

In response to protestors outside the press briefing shouting chants such as “Open up Kentucky” and “We want to work,” Beshear said the decisions made have been put in place to save lives and flatten the curve of the virus, and should the state open up immediately or too soon, it would cause the death rate in the state to rise. While earlier in the briefing he said the discussions have begun with Indiana and Ohio, they are not to that point at this time.

“We cannot step back one moment from what it takes to protect each other,” Beshear says. “There will always be people who object, but we are more united than ever before, and I’m proud to be your governor.”

