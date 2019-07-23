9-year-old girl riding ATV killed in Kentucky crash

WHITESBURG, Ky. (AP) – Kentucky State Police say a 9-year-old girl riding an all-terrain vehicle has been killed in a crash in the eastern part of the state.

State troopers responded to a call requesting medical assistance Sunday evening in the Gordon community in Letcher County. Police determined the girl was driving a Tao Tao kids ATV in the driveway of her home when she lost control of the vehicle and hit a tree. The smaller ATVs are designed for young riders. No one else was hurt in the crash.

The Letcher County coroner pronounced the child dead at the scene.

State police say in a release that an autopsy would be performed at the state medical examiner’s office in Frankfort.