90 new coronavirus cases in Kentucky; six additional deaths

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has announced 90 new cases and six additional deaths in the Bluegrass State, bringing the total numbers to 831 positive cases and 31 deaths. Beshear says again the governor’s mansion and state capitol will be lit green in memories of those who have died from the virus, and asks Kentuckians to do the same as a show of unity and solidarity.

Beshear shared some good news saying 228 people have fully recovered, and he expects to report additional recoveries soon.

Beshear also asks Kentuckians again to avoid large crowds despite the nice weather expected this weekend, even if it means returning to the store at a later time when the building is less crowded.

Beshear also announced the state is planning to release non-violent prisoners who are not sex offenders and have less than six months on their sentence or are at an increased health risk for the coronavirus. Beshear says these people must have an address to live at and will be checked medically before release.

