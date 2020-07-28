A new plateau? Beshear says the next few days’ data will tell

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says the state’s COVID-19 numbers are still high, but today’s statistics include some hope that the state could be looking at a new stabilization with the state’s positivity rate dropping for the first time in four days.

The governor says it is still too early to tell, but data in the coming days will let state officials know if Kentucky has reached a new plateau or stabilization in the pandemic.

“If we’re seeing better news, I think it’s because our people out there are working really hard,” Beshear said.

As of 4 p.m., Tuesday, July 28, the state’s positivity rate dropped to 5.08%, down from 5.58% yesterday, July 27. The state also recorded 532 new cases and 10 additional deaths, for a total of 28,126 positive cases and 719 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

Across the Bluegrass State, 599,251 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted, with 7,470 Kentuckians recovered from the virus.

