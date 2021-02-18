A second Boyd County woman has died from hypothermia

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK)—Another woman in Boyd County has died as a result of hypothermia, the Boyd County Coroner’s Office confirmed on Thursday. This is the second hypothermia-related death reported out of the county this week.

The most recent victim, an 86-year-old woman from Ashland, was pronounced deceased at King’s Daughters Medical Center after her family called EMS.

No other information is available at this time.