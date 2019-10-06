Accident in Kentucky kills 2, injuries 5

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (AP) – Police in Kentucky say a two-vehicle crash has killed two people and injured five others.

News outlets report the accident occurred Saturday in Nelson County when a minivan attempting to turn left across a road into a driveway collided with an oncoming SUV.

The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office says in a statement two passengers in the minivan were pronounced dead at the scene. Both drivers and three other passengers of both vehicles were taken to a hospital. Their conditions were not immediately known.

The investigation remains ongoing.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories