Accident in Kentucky kills 2, injuries 5

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (AP) – Police in Kentucky say a two-vehicle crash has killed two people and injured five others.
News outlets report the accident occurred Saturday in Nelson County when a minivan attempting to turn left across a road into a driveway collided with an oncoming SUV.
The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office says in a statement two passengers in the minivan were pronounced dead at the scene. Both drivers and three other passengers of both vehicles were taken to a hospital. Their conditions were not immediately known.
The investigation remains ongoing.
