Accident involving log truck causes road closure in Greenup County

Kentucky

by: Bailey Brautigan

Posted: / Updated:

GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—According to the Kentucky State Police, State Route 7 at State Route 2070 will be closed for an extended period of time due to an accident involving a log truck and a passenger car.

Authorities say that the driver of the car, a juvenile, was the only person injured, and that person was taken to the hospital.

The Kentucky State Police is reconstructing the accident, which has the highway closed for an extended period. Drivers are advised to use another route.

