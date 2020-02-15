ACTC students voice concerns on unkept promises by Braidy Industries

ASHLAND, Ky. (WOWK) – Students enrolled in the Advanced Integrated Technologies (AIT) program at the Ashland Community and Technical College (ACTC), are voicing concerns about recent announcements regarding Braidy Industries.

Several students, who have requested they remain anonymous, say that jobs with the aluminum mill, that were originally offered once the students completed the program, will not be waiting for them after graduation. Braidy’s plan to build a new aluminum plant in Northeast Kentucky has come to a standstill as the $1.7 billion project is still missing over $500 million in funding.

The AIT program was designed not only for students looking to work for Braidy, but also for similar companies as well. For some of the students, having the aluminum mill near Ashland was the main reason they entered into the program. Now, the students are afraid that the project may never get off the ground.

Its been so long already with nothing happening. We go to school there every day and we see the same empty field. They put a fence up and they put some banners up, but still, nothings being down. It’s just disheartening. Anonymous AIT Program Participant

We have reached out to Braidy Industries regarding future jobs for the students, but have not heard back yet.

