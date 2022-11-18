RUSSELL, KY (WOWK) – Crews are on the scene of what dispatchers say is a working structure fire in the community of Russell.

They are asking people to avoid the area of Thompson and Barkley Roads and Fox Drive.

Pictures from crews on the scene show flames shooting from the top of the home.

According to Buford Hurley, the Greenup County Public Safety director, fire departments from Flatwoods, Russell, Ashland, and Raceland are on the scene.

No other information is available.

