Additional steps to fight pandemic coming to Kentucky

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is set to announce “additional steps” to slow the spread of COVID-19 during his now daily update in the Bluegrass State.

“I want you to know that the White House and Kentucky state government are in complete agreement that the escalation of cases is going to require us to take some new steps,” Beshear said. “We’re going to announce those steps tomorrow and we’ll talk through the what and the why behind each one.”

The announcement follows the state reaching its second-highest daily total of cases Saturday with 836 cases confirmed. The state reached its highest total Sunday, July 19, with 979 cases.

Beshear confirmed 316 new cases of the virus on Sunday, July 26, bringing the state’s total to 27,079. Eight new cases were from children ages 5 and younger. Beshear also confirmed four additional deaths, bringing the state’s total to 700 deaths.

