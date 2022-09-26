Dogs behind bars at the animal shelter. Sad eyes of dogs. (Getty Images)

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Animal shelters across the nation are facing full facilities, and Bissell Pet Foundation is looking to help.

The foundation said factors like increased owner surrenders, the housing crisis, and shelter staffing and resources have put adoptable animals at risk. As a result, they’re sponsoring a nationwide “Empty the Shelters” initiative from Oct. 1-8.

Over 280 participating shelters, including nine here in Kentucky, will reduce adoption fees to $50 or less during the event.

The Kentucky shelters include:

“The devastating increase in owner surrenders has left thousands of socialized, house-trained, and leash-trained pets desperate to find a home,” said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “Our fall ‘Empty the Shelters’ will support the adoption of thousands of pets across the country, helping shelters in this critical time. Opening your home to a shelter pet saves a life and creates space to give another pet a chance.”

In years past, the event has helped more than 117,000 pets find homes.

Families not in a place to adopt a pet are encouraged to foster or donate to their local animal shelters.