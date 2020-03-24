AEP Foundation donates to COVID-19 relief efforts in Kentucky

ASHLAND, KY – The American Electric Power Foundation announced their plans to donate $60,000 to agencies providing COVID-19 relief efforts in Kentucky Power’s service area.
The gift will be part of an overall $1.5 million coronavirus relief donation from the AEP Foundation.
Brett Mattison, Kentucky Power president and chief operating officer says this is the first time most of their customers have faced such unprecedented challenges.
“With the Foundation’s help, we’re proud to be able to address some of the immediate needs our customers and communities in eastern Kentucky are facing during the coronavirus emergency,” he says
The giving focuses on food banks and feeding centers to maximize the gift.
Organizations receiving special COVID-19 funding include:
- $15,000 will go to Facing Hunger Foodbank Hunger, who serves food pantries in northeast Kentucky in Boyd, Greenup, Lawrence and Martin counties and is a member of Feeding America.
- $35,000 will go to God’s Pantry Food Bank, who serves food pantries in portions of eastern Kentucky.
- $5,000 will go to Pike County Senior Citizens Program, who delivers meals to homebound senior citizens in Pike, Floyd, Johnson, Martin, Morgan and Magoffin counties.
- $5,000 will go to New Hope Hazard Food Program, who serves Hazard and Perry County with a food pantry five days a week. The organization also cooks and serves meals to the homeless.
Michael Halligan, chief executive officer of God’s Pantry said he express how critical this support will be in eastern Kentucky
“(AEP and the Kentucky Power team’s) partnership is invaluable,” he says. “Your support for the folks of eastern Kentucky means so much to so many in such profound ways.”
Kentucky Power also announced last week it will temporarily suspend disconnects due to non-payment.
Customers with difficulty paying their bill or with questions are asked to contact Kentucky Power at 800-572-1113 or through social media on Facebook or Twitter.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Sharing a little good news amid coronavirus concerns
- Kanawha-Charleston Health Department: Six COVID-19 cases confirmed in Kanawha County
- ‘Don’t be arrogant’: Ohio spring breaker who said ‘if I get the corona, I get the corona’ issues apology
- Beshear: All non-essential business will close
- Trump would like to see portions of country “reopened” by Easter
- Charleston Town Center temporarily closes most operations to public
- Call for voting changes for the May WV primary election
- Kentucky COVID-19 update from Gov. Andy Beshear
- Two-legged Ohio dog named Lt. Dan named next Cadbury Bunny
- AEP Foundation donates to COVID-19 relief efforts in Kentucky