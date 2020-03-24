AEP Foundation donates to COVID-19 relief efforts in Kentucky

Canned goods and other shelf-stable foods were collected for God’s Pantry Food Bank in 2019 as part of Kentucky Power’s Power Up the Pantry. This year’s event has been postponed because of the coronavirus. Meanwhile, the AEP Foundation has award an emergency grant to God’s Pantry and three other agencies to help those in need of food assistance during the pandemic. (MARCH 24 PHOTO COURTESY KENTUCKY POWER)

ASHLAND, KY – The American Electric Power Foundation announced their plans to donate $60,000 to agencies providing COVID-19 relief efforts in Kentucky Power’s service area.

The gift will be part of an overall $1.5 million coronavirus relief donation from the AEP Foundation.

Brett Mattison, Kentucky Power president and chief operating officer says this is the first time most of their customers have faced such unprecedented challenges.

“With the Foundation’s help, we’re proud to be able to address some of the immediate needs our customers and communities in eastern Kentucky are facing during the coronavirus emergency,” he says

The giving focuses on food banks and feeding centers to maximize the gift.

Organizations receiving special COVID-19 funding include:

$15,000 will go to Facing Hunger Foodbank Hunger, who serves food pantries in northeast Kentucky in Boyd, Greenup, Lawrence and Martin counties and is a member of Feeding America.

$35,000 will go to God’s Pantry Food Bank, who serves food pantries in portions of eastern Kentucky.

$5,000 will go to Pike County Senior Citizens Program, who delivers meals to homebound senior citizens in Pike, Floyd, Johnson, Martin, Morgan and Magoffin counties.

$5,000 will go to New Hope Hazard Food Program, who serves Hazard and Perry County with a food pantry five days a week. The organization also cooks and serves meals to the homeless.

Michael Halligan, chief executive officer of God’s Pantry said he express how critical this support will be in eastern Kentucky

“(AEP and the Kentucky Power team’s) partnership is invaluable,” he says. “Your support for the folks of eastern Kentucky means so much to so many in such profound ways.”

Kentucky Power also announced last week it will temporarily suspend disconnects due to non-payment.

Customers with difficulty paying their bill or with questions are asked to contact Kentucky Power at 800-572-1113 or through social media on Facebook or Twitter.

