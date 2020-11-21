AG, private school sue over order closing in-person classes

LOUISVILLE, KY (AP) — Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has joined a private school in a lawsuit against Gov. Andy Beshear, arguing that a school closure order not only violated state law but also the First Amendment.
Earlier this week, the Democratic governor announced that most K-12 schools must stop in-person classes beginning Monday until the new semester starts in January.
The order was issued to help curb the spread of COVID-19.
Cameron and Danville Christian Academy on Friday asked a federal court to issue a temporary restraining order that would block Beshear’s order from being implemented.
