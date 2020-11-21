AG, private school sue over order closing in-person classes

LONDON – MAY 21: A classroom at Edenham High School lies empty after lunchtime May 21, 2003 in Croydon, England. The school had to send home about 700 of it’s pupils early because of funding problems, which meant the school could not afford to employ temporary teaching staff while teachers were off sick. (Photo by […]

LOUISVILLE, KY (AP) — Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has joined a private school in a lawsuit against Gov. Andy Beshear, arguing that a school closure order not only violated state law but also the First Amendment.

Earlier this week, the Democratic governor announced that most K-12 schools must stop in-person classes beginning Monday until the new semester starts in January.

The order was issued to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

Cameron and Danville Christian Academy on Friday asked a federal court to issue a temporary restraining order that would block Beshear’s order from being implemented.