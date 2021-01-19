Alabama man arrested on drug charges after foot pursuit in Kentucky

FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — An Alabama man was arrested on drug charges after attempting to flee police in a short pursuit around 1 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19 in McDowell, Kentucky.

Officers with the Martin City Police Department say Jason Dewayne Kerr, 40, of Alabama began running away during a drug investigation but was captured soon after.

The investigation led officers to the discovery of a small baggie with a substance believed to be methamphetamine, three hypodermic syringes and 1/3 of a Suboxone pill.

He was charged with Fleeing or Evading Police Second Degree, Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), Possession of a Controlled Substance (Drug Unspecified), and Buying or Possessing drug paraphernalia.

Kerr also had several outstanding warrants for his arrest from the National Crime Information Center on charges of two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance First Offense (Methamphetamine), Buying or Possessing drug paraphernalia, two counts of second-degree fleeing or evading police and two charges of second-degree wanton endangerment, two counts of no registration plates, two counts of failure to wear seatbelts, two counts of Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Inspection, two counts of no operators-moped license, two counts of improper equipment, two counts of no tail lamps.

Kerr is lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing.