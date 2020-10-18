Alcohol sales approved for River Bend Golf Course

GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – In Greenup County, Kentucky, the area has banned alcohol sales for more than 50-years. However, that all changed during the spring election.

A completely “Dry” county, meaning no alcohol sales, after so many years is now partially “Wet.”

The River Bend Golf Course along Route 1 in Greenup, Kentucky is one business in the area looking to profit off the sudden change.



On October 13th, the Greenup County Fiscal Court approved an ordinance allowing the sale of alcohol on the course’s property. Course superintendent and pro golfer Matthew Tussey says this decision will not only increase their revenue but also allow them to have more control over how much is being served.

Previously, golfers were allowed to bring their own beverages onto the course, however, in some cases, the “good times” got out of hand.

This is going to kind of restrict to where we can kind of control what’s being sold, limit people who are trying to get too far over the limit. Matthew Tussey, course superintendent and pro golfer

The golf course will have to be approved for a license, but once that goes through golfers will be able to tee off and drink responsibly. Several golfers in the area say they are “All in” for the new change in policy.

Flatwoods resident Roy Fields says he is on board with the idea as long as those participating designate a sober driver.

After several larger businesses, including AK Steel, closed for good, more money into the local economy is the lift some residents are looking forward to.

The more dollars that we can keep in Greenup County, the better off we are. Jeff Potter, Worthington, KY resident/Golfer

Back in June, voters approved alcohol sales in Greenup, Raceland, South Shore, and Hunnewell. The official date the golf course will start serving alcohol has not been determined yet.

