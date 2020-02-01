Aluminum company planning to build a $1.7 billion plant in Appalachia now facing internal dispute

FILE – In this April 26, 2107 file photo, Braidy Industries Inc. CEO Craig Bouchard, right, and Republican Gov. Matt Bevin speak with reporters in Wurtland, Ky. Braidy Industries said Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, that its chairman and CEO, Craig Bouchard, would step down from that role but would remain a member of the company’s board of directors. The company offered no reason for the change, which comes at a crucial time for efforts to build the mill near Ashland. (AP Photo/Adam Beam, File)

FRANKFORT, KY (AP) – An aluminum company planning to build a $1.7 billion plant in Appalachia has announced a management shakeup.

The announcement is being disputed by an executive at Braidy Industries.

The boardroom drama began when Braidy said Thursday that Chairman and CEO Craig Bouchard would step down from that role. The company offered no reason for the change.

Bouchard disputed the announcement Friday. He says on social media that he did not authorize the company release and had not relinquished his job.

The dispute comes as Braidy tries to complete financing for the Kentucky project staked to millions in taxpayer money.