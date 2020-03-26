AMBER Alert issued for 7-year-old Logan County, Kentucky twin girls

LOGAN COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – An Amber Alert has been issued for twin girls in Logan County.

According to police, Neely Blanchard, 33, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, left her mother Susan Blanchard’s home with her two 7-year-old twin daughters and has not returned.

(MARCH 25 PHOTO COURTESY LOGAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE’S FACEBOOK PAGE)

Susan Blanchard had obtained sole guardianship of the girls previously, through a Logan County Kentucky Court Order, which described Neely as “extremely unstable,” police say

Neely Blanchard (a.k.a. Neely Blanchard-Petrie or Neely Petrie) is reportedly in possession of a handgun.

Neely Blanchard is wanted by the Logan County Sheriff’s Office on a national basis for Kidnapping and Custodial Interference.

The twins have brown hair and a medium build.

One was last seen wearing a purple jacket, while the other was wearing a grey t-shirt and dark shorts.

Police describe Neely Blanchard as a caucasian female with brown hair, medium build, 5’5″ and approximately 140 pounds.

She was last seen driving a black 2014 Ford Escape with Florida specialized plate “ECLAUSE”.

She is reported to have family and friends in Florida, Kentucky, Pennsylvania and South Carolina.

Anyone who sees Neely Blanchard, the two 7-year-old girls or the 2014 Black Ford Escape with “ECLAUSE” plates, please call 911 and report to your local authorities.

Residents can also call the Logan County ECC at 270-726-4911.

