Approximately 19,000 Kentucky Power customers still without power

KENTUCKY (WOWK) – Approximately 19,000 Kentucky Power customers remain without power, down from the over 62,000 left without power after recent storms.

Kentucky Power officials say they project 95% of customers will be restored by late Sunday, April, 19.

Company officials say thousands of customers will see power restored before Sunday, April 19 as work progresses. This date and time only reflects when restoration will reach a 95% level.

More than 1,100 company and business partners are responding to restore power.

“Crews from AEP sister companies and other utilities have traveled from Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Tennessee, Ohio, Virginia and West Virginia to assist,” a statement sent to 13 News says. “Around 400 additional personnel will be arriving to assist tomorrow.”

Counties experiencing the majority of outages include 113 customers in Breathitt, 1,453 in Floyd, 3,495 in Knott County, 4,301 customers in Leslie County, 4,353 customers in Letcher County, 4,763 customers in Perry and 1,910 customers in Pike County.

