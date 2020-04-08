1  of  2
‘Apricot Ribbon Campaign’ launched to support healthcare workers on COVID-19’s front lines

Kentucky

by: Kimberely Blackburn, Digital Producer

Posted: / Updated:

(APRIL 8 PHOTO COURTESY KENTUCKY NURSES ASSOCIATION)

KENTUCKY (WOWK) – The Kentucky Nurses Association recently announced the “Apricot Ribbon Campaign” to help support nurses and all healthcare workers on COVID-19’s frontlines

KNA organized the campaign to honor social distancing while still helping to lift the spirits of healthcare providers. All Kentucky residents are invited to tie apricot ribbons around trees, lamp posts and any other landmarks that will serve as visible reminders of the “tireless dedication of healthcare providers during this difficult time.”

“This campaign will last until we beat COVID-19,” Delanor Manson, MA, BSN, RN, says. “We need to do everything possible to let healthcare workers know how much we appreciate them.  We chose apricot because it is in the orange palette; orange is the color of optimism.”

In conjunction with the “Apricot Ribbon Campaign,” the KNA is developing a comprehensive plan that includes outreach to nurses who are infected with the virus, mental health support, calls to senior nurses, physical safety instruction and a myriad of free online learning offerings. 

