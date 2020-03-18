ARH issues visitation restrictions in preparation for COVID-19

LEXINGTON, KY (WOWK) – Appalachian Regional Healthcare recently implemented new visitor restrictions and limited entry access to its facilities in an attempt to protect patients, employees and the community from the potential spread of COVID-19.

Effective immediately, there will be no visitation in its hospitals except for end of life cases.

Most visitor entrances into ARH facilities will be closed. There will be signs posted directing the public to the appropriate entrances.



In addition to end of life situations, the only exceptions to the no visitor rule will include:

Labor and Delivery – Only one person of the mother’s choosing will be allowed to accompany and visit. The visitor will undergo the appropriate screening, which includes a fever check. No one with a fever greater than 100 degrees will be allowed to visit.

Pediatric patients – One responsible adult will be permitted to stay with pediatric patients, after the appropriate screening, which includes a fever check. No one with a fever greater than 100 degrees will be allowed to visit.

“We appreciate our communities’ understanding as we work to keep this virus away from our most vulnerable populations and the healthcare workers they depend on to care for them,” ARH Chief Medical Office Maria Braman, MD says. “We recognize that these restrictions can be disappointing to our patients and visitors, and we apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. The health and safety of our patients and care team are our top priority during this heightened time of illness.”

Braman said as the public is encouraged to practice social distancing to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19, visitors of ARH patients are encouraged to use FaceTime, Skype and phone calls to visit with loved ones in the hospital. Anyone needing assistance with this should let a staff member know.

To keep the public informed of ARH-specific COVID-19 information, ARH has set up a special website at ARHcovid19.com and hotline at 606-439-7100 that will be active Thursday morning.

The hotline will be available from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories