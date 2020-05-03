Armco Park opens its gates with a few new restrictions

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Armco Park in Boyd County opened its gates Friday morning after being closed for almost two months. The decision came after judge-executive, Eric Chaney found that more and more people were searching for areas to enjoy the outdoors.

With the park reopening, members of the community have been taking advantage of the opportunity to walk the trails and play a few rounds on the parks disc golf courses.

Disc golf player and Boyd County resident, Terry Jackson says that he considers this park as his home course. Jackson has been playing disc golf since last summer and until this weekend, he hadn’t played since the park was closed.

The last time I actually got to play out here was the day before the park closed, so I’m here the day after. So, it feels good out and just stretch your legs and be able to enjoy the sunshine and stuff. Terry Jackson

Several members of the community have also been enjoying the fresh air and the park’s scenery, but with a few temporary restrictions. Each visitor must abide by the social distancing guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



Armco Park is implementing new restrictions while remaining open during the pandemic. Photos courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff.

In accordance with the CDC’s guidelines, Chaney, as well as health department officials have placed hand washing stations across the park and only three bathrooms are open at this time. In another attempt to stop the spread of COVID-19, all the playgrounds located in the park will be closed off until further notice.

We saw an uptick in traffic in the county and we thought ‘what better place than a 200-acre open facility?’… We have intentions of opening the rest of the parks by Friday of next week. Eric Chaney

The decision to open up the park was discussed with several health officials and the new restrictions were deemed necessary. There is currently no set date for when all the park’s facilities will be opened back up.

