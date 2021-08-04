‘Armed and dangerous’: Franklin County, KY man wanted for multiple charges

FRANKLIN COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — The Franklin County Sheriff and Kentucky State Police are asking the public for help locating a man considered armed and dangerous who has multiple outstanding arrest warrants.

The Franklin Sheriff’s Office says Christopher O. Hellard, 35, of Frankfort, is currently being sought after by multiple agencies in Franklin and surrounding counties.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office wants Hellard for trafficking in crystal methamphetamine enhanced with a firearm, organized crime, receiving stolen property over $10,000.

Kentucky State Police want Hellard after an incident in which Hellard allegedly brandished a firearm at a trooper and then fled the scene on an ATV in the area of Flat Creek Road at the Henry/Franklin County line on Tuesday, July 27. Due to this incident, Hellard was charged with multiple other crimes, including receiving stolen property of a firearm (rifle), possession of crystal methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

If you know the whereabouts of Hellard, please leave an anonymous tip on the “Text-A-Tip” line at 502-320-3306, message the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on their Facebook, call the dispatch center at 502-875-8582, or call your nearest Kentucky State Police post.