Arrest made in 2015 Elliott County cold case

Kentucky

ELLIOTT COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — The Kentucky State Police reports that detectives solved a cold case from 2015 in Elliott County.

Police say on Dec. 14, 2021, the Kentucky State Police, Post 8, Morehead, served an indictment warrant on Randell Nichols, 63 from Olive Hill.

Nichols was arrested in connection with the 2015 ambush-style murder of Kelly Glover, 49 from Olive Hill, police say.

They say Randell Nichols is charged with Murder First Degree and is being lodged in the Rowan County Detention Center.

The Kentucky State Police, Morehead are continuing the investigation and they expect more arrests to follow, law enforcement reports.

