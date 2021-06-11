Arrest warrant issued in Kentucky bank robbery investigation

LOUISA, KY (WOWK)—After an investigation into Thursday’s robbery at the Citizens Bank of Kentucky, Louisa Police located the vehicle used in the robbery at a local residence.

Detective Hunter James obtained a warrant for the arrest of Seth Garrett Frank, 33, of Louisa, formerly of Mason, West Virginia. Anyone with information about Frank’s whereabouts should contact 911.

LPD was assisted by the Lawrence County Sheriff Office, Wayne County Sheriff Office and the West Virginia State Police and the Fort Gay Police Department during this investigation.