Ashland church presents Christmas gift to community

Ashland, K.y. (WOWK) – The House of Grace church in Ashland, Kentucky celebrated Christmas with its annual community Christmas gift giveaway. The giveaway included over 200 Christmas gifts and over half were different sized bikes.

Area families lined up outside of the church ready to step in and receive their Christmas gifts. The bikes were a “first-come, first-serve”, but once the bikes were gone other donated gifts were also available.

The church’s pastor, Gerardo Mejia, and his wife, Kathy Mejia started this event as a way to reach out to the community and share the Christmas spirit.

This is our Christmas. This is really, instead of Christmas eve or Christmas night, this is where we celebrate. We understand what it really means. Gerardo Mejia, House of Grace Pastor

200 bikes and toys worth over $15,000 were donated to the House of Grace church on Greenup Avenue in Ashland, KY.

Church members along with outside businesses and individuals provided the donations that made this year’s event much larger than last year. Former Miss California and the pastor’s daughter, Nadia Mejia made an appearance to support the great event and show her support for the Ashland community.

All of these people who have just so much love to give. It’s so important because the season of Christmas you kind of want to get gifts, receive-receive, but the giving process… every single person can vouch for that. It is the most rewarding and fulfilling feeling you’ll ever have. Nadia Mejia, Former Miss California

The House of Grace church is celebrating its second year hosting this event and already the members are seeing growth with the community. For more information on the House of Grace church, click here.