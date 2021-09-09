Ashland Community and Technical College to celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) – Ashland Community and Technical College (ACTC) will be hosting several informational sessions in honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month – which is celebrated from September 15 through October 15.

The events include:

overview of Hispanic/Latino history on Friday, Sept. 17 from 2:30 to 3:30 P.M.

discussion on stereotypes and social aspects of Hispanic life on Friday, Sept. 24 from 2:30 to 3:30 P.M.

outline of Hispanic traditions Friday, Oct. 1 from 2:30 to 3:30 P.M.

outline of Hispanic sports and health Friday, Oct. 8 from 2:30 to 3:30 P.M.

outline of Hispanic festivals, culture, and food with contest and prizes on Friday, Oct. 15 from 2:30 to 3:30 P.M.

The event locations will be announced on the Ashland Community and Technical College Facebook page. All of the events are open to the community.

For more information about ACTC’s National Hispanic Heritage Month festivities, email Kevin Harrison at kevin.harrison@kctcs.edu.