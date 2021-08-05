Ashland Community and Technical College to require masks indoors

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) – Students, faculty, staff and visitors at Ashland Community and Technical College will be required to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccinated status.

Officials with the college say the decision was made by the Kentucky Community and Technical College System for all of its colleges, including ACTC, to wear masks indoors. KCTCS President Dr. Paul Czarapata says the mandate will go into effect Friday, Aug. 6.

At this time, all in-person events scheduled to happen on campus will still go on as planned.

The college has additional return-to-campus guidance on its website. This includes recommendations for what to do in the case of potential exposure and the need to quarantine as well as how to recognize and monitor potential symptoms and what students will need to do before and upon returning to campus if they are ill or need to quarantine.