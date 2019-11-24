Ashland hospital restricts visitors due to flu uptick

FILE – In this Tuesday, June 28, 2016 file photo, a doctor prepares for a surgical procedure at a hospital in Washington. On Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration warned hospitals that they could soon face shortages of critical surgical tools and equipment due to a dwindling supply of the chemical used to sterilize many U.S. medical devices. (AP Photo/Molly Riley)

ASHLAND, K.Y. (WOWK)- King’s Daughters Medical Center has announced they are enacting their flu visitation restrictions starting today. The hospital says it’s due to the uptick in flu cases recently.

The guidelines include; no visitors under the age of 12, no visitors with any flu-like symptoms and only two visitors per patient’s room at one time. The hospital says masks or other protective clothing may be issued to visitors as well.

King’s Daughter Medical Center says additional restrictions may be put in place in special care units as well.