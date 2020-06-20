Ashland, KY police seek shooting suspect

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) – Ashland police asks for the public’s help in finding the suspect in an early morning shooting.

Police are looking for Dwayne Jamal Kemper, 20, of Ashland, for charges of assault in the first degree and wanton endangerment in the first degree.

Dwayne Jamal Kemper (Photo courtesy Ashland Police Department Facebook Page)

Officers say they received a call of a shooting victim at Kings Daughter’s Medical Center at about 12:30 a.m. When they arrived at the hospital, officers found a 19-year-old woman with multiple wounds.

After interviewing the victim, detectives searched the original crime scene located on Blazer Boulevard in Ashland.

Detectives determined from the evidence, the parties involved appeared to be acquaintances who were visiting the home on Blazer Boulevard. While there, an argument turned physical.

After the parties returned to their vehicles, detectives say Kemper shot into the vehicle striking the female.

The victim is in stable condition as of early this morning.

Kemper is considered armed and dangerous. His last known location was on Blazer Boulevard in Ashland.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Kemper, please contact 9-1-1.

