ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) – Around 5:10 p.m. on Tuesday, officers from the Ashland Police Department responded to reports of a stabbing that happened in the 3100 Block of Railroad Street in Ashland.

Upon arrival, officers discovered 45-year-old Thomas McCall, of Ashland, with an apparent stab wound to his chest. Officers provided immediate assistance but due to the severity of his injuries, he was flown to the nearest trauma center for further treatment.

His condition is unknown at this time.

Officers and Detectives were able to identify the license plate number of the vehicle that fled the scene. Investigators identified 69-year-old Jesus Montanez, of Ashland, as a suspect.

Officers located Montanez at his home, where he was arrested without incident. He’s charged with assault in the first degree.

The Ashland Police Department commended the quick actions of our Officers, Detectives, Boyd County EMS, and the Ashland Fire Department. The swift response and dedication by all involved ensured a quick response and emergency care for the victim.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Ashland Police Department.