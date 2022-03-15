ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) — The Cinema Camp Landing in Ashland will be showing Ukrainian filmmaker Oles Sanin’s “The Guide” on Mar. 22 and Mar. 23 at 6:30 p.m. as part of a fundraising campaign.

Officials from Cinema Camp Landing say that box office proceeds will be donated to the Ukraine Relief Fund, managed by Human & Civil Rights Organizations of America, Inc.

“The Guide” is a 2014 film directed and produced by Sanin about how to Soviet regime, “pursued agricultural and other policies that led to the deaths of millions of Ukrainians,” in the 1930s.

They say the film will be shown in its original language with English subtitles and will be introduced by Sanin, who is currently locked down in Kyiv.

Tickets can be bought at the Cinema Camp Landing concession stand or through their website. Direct donations can be made through Stand with Ukraine Through Film’s website.

The film was Ukraine’s entry for Best Foreign Language Film, now called Best International Feature Film, for the eighty-seventh Academy Awards. It won Best Actor and Best Cinematography and was nominated for the grand prize at the Odessa International Film Festival. It was also nominated for the grand prize at the Warsaw International Film Festival.