Ashland PD mourns death of retired chief

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK)—The Ashland Police Department announced the passing of Retired Chief Tom Kelley on Facebook on Tuesday.

“The Ashland Police Department is saddened by the news of the passing of Retired Chief Tom Kelley, who passed away peacefully early this morning with his family at his side,” the post said.

Chief Kelley served on the force from 1963 until 2006, serving in every rank in the Ashland Police Department and became chief in 1999. He also served as the Mayor of Ashland from 2009 to 2012.

Kelley’s résumé included Chief, Certified Police Instructor, Co-authored the original Police Officers Manual, Kentucky Crime Commission Task Force, Director of FADE Drug Task Force, Chairman of Tri-State Law Enforcement Council, Officer in Ashland American Little League, Officer in Ashland Babe Ruth Baseball, and Ashland Presidential planning team visits for President George Bush, First Lady Barbara Bush, Tipper Gore, & President William Clinton. Chief Kelley was also a member of the Fraternal Order of Police, Kentucky Association of Chiefs of Police, International Association of Chiefs of Police, Kentucky Peace Officers Association, and BPOE #350.

He is survived by his wife, son, daughter and two grandchildren.

The APD Facebook post concluded with “Rest in Peace, Sir.”