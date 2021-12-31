Ashland police arrest three people in connection to catalytic converter thefts

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) — Ashland police say that three people are in custody following two catalytic converter thefts overnight.

APD says that at 3 a.m., they received a call that a person had been awakened by the sound of sawing. The person looked out their window and allegedly saw a blue Jeep beside their truck with someone underneath the truck and another standing beside it.

The owner of the truck took a photo of the suspects and called 911. The Ashland Police Department says that the description matched a call from, “only a few minutes ago.”

The individuals allegedly stealing the catalytic converters had fled before APD officers arrived on the scene. After broadcasting a description of the vehicle, deputies from Boyd County were able to find the vehicle speeding down US60, the Facebook post says.

Deputies pulled behind the vehicle and one man fled on foot but was stopped “quickly,” police say. When Ashland police arrived, they say they found two other individuals in connection to the stolen catalytic converters.

Officers say they found cordless reciprocating saws and two cut-out catalytic converters in the suspect’s car.

Steven Leslie Clark, 44 of Boyd County, Bethany Nicole Sturm, 30 of Ashland, Daniel W. Kinder, 25 of Catlettsburg, were all arrested and charged with Theft by Unlawful Taking.

APD says they are being lodged in the Boyd County Detention Center without further incident.