ASHLAND, KY (WOWK)—The Ashland Police Department took to Facebook on Friday to ask for help in an investigation.

On Facebook, the department posted the following photos of an individual and said they would “love to speak with him” regarding a fraud investigation at Walmart.

Courtesy: Ashland Police Department

Courtesy: Ashland Police Department

Courtesy: Ashland Police Department

Those with information should call Officer Bailey at 606-385-3273.