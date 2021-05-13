Ashland restaurants come together for ‘Burger Week’

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK)—Visit Ashland, KY is organizing the first-annual “Visit AKY Burger Week” May 23rd through May 29th, and eight local restaurants have registered to participate.

The list of restaurants includes The Mill Café, Bombshells and Ales, The Winchester, Blazer’s, The Jockey Club, Kentucky Hall of Fame Café, and Rapid Fired Pizza. On top of the seven dine-in restaurants, Tipton’s Traditions will serve burger-themed treats all week for dessert.

Each restaurant created a featured burger specifically for this event, and they will all be available at the special price of $6.00 per burger.

“With COVID restrictions easing up, we’re excited to invite everyone to enjoy downtown and check out our local restaurants with a unique twist!” said Brandy Clark, Executive Director of Visit Ashland, KY.

Each restaurant will have 100 Burger Week “passports” to give out to guests interested in entering to win giveaways throughout the week. The grand prize at the end of the event will receive a Blackstone grill, a $100 gift card to White’s Meat Market, and branded swag from the Kentucky Beef Council.

To enter, guests should have their passports stamped at participating restaurants and then share photos of their burgers on social media with the hashtags #akyburgerweek and #visitaky.

Those participating will also cast their votes for their favorite burger week restaurant, and the winner of “Most Creative Burger of the Year” will win a one-hour photography shoot with a local commercial photographer for photos to update the restaurant’s website, menu and social media.

“We’re so excited to partner with local restaurants and bring something new to our community. We hope this event grows every year and becomes a favorite tradition for both locals and people wanting to visit the area,” said Courtney Hensley, Assistant Director of Visit Ashland, KY.

Visit the event’s website for more information.