Ashland Town Center is booming for Black Friday

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) — The Bluegrass State is not immune to the Black Friday shopping bonanza.

“I love shopping, it’s my favorite! And Black Friday is my second favorite day of the year,” says Amelia Clarke, who came to the mall for Black Friday shopping.

“I am from Nashville just Black Friday shopping, trying to get some deals!” says Heather Stevens, another Black Friday shopper.

At the Ashland Town Center, crowds with bags in arm flocked from store to store.

“It’s been kind of like the ignition to the holiday season. We had people waiting when we opened our doors this morning and it’s been really nice seeing people get back to in-person shopping again,” says Vicki Ramey, general manager for the Ashland Town Center.

While the shopping sprees are well-underway for many folks, local businesses within the mall say days like Black Friday are very important for their bottom lines.

Kevin Callihan, co-owner of local business 16th Region Apparel says this is their first Black Friday as a retailer.

“The profit-margin, being a family-run business, there’s no loans involved everything literally just comes out of the bank account. Everything we take we put right back into the business so it’s very important. Without days like today we couldn’t probably make it,” Callihan says.

Ryan Young, co-owner of local business Gr8r Gaming agrees.

“The bigger the sales day, the longer we get to stay in business!” Young says.

As for the shoppers themselves, the energy in the mall is one of excitement:

“It’s just such a downer, if you will, with everybody with COVID and everything being shut down so especially coming back it’s good to support local businesses and just get life moving again,” says Dennis Boulay, who also came to the mall to get some Black Friday shopping done.

“I love the surroundings too, with all the people just coming out and shopping and all the Christmas decorations, I just love it all,” Clarke says.

The Ashland Town Center will have a ‘Show Love, Shop Small’ event Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. for folks wanting to support local businesses as well.

For more information on the Ashland Town Center, visit their webpage here.

For more stories from Natalie Wadas, follow her on Facebook and Twitter.