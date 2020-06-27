Ashland’s peaceful protest sparks conversation for change

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) – The second protest against police brutality in Ashland focuses on making a change in the community. The peaceful march, known as the “March for Change,” brought in more than 100 protestors.

The organizers collaborated with city and police officials to to ensure the march was peaceful. For some of the protestors, the support from these officials means they are “not alone.”

To have the support of the city and the police and the community, it’s appreciative that we have people and allies out there. Marie Troxler, Ashland resident

The march started at the Ashland Bus/Train Depot along the riverfront and ended at Central Park.

At the park, guest speakers shared their experiences of racial discrimination. For Ashland resident, Faith Fountain, this march is just the beginning of creating a better future for her son.

I wrote a sign for my son that says “I march for him, so he doesn’t have to.” Faith Fountain, Ashland resident



Protestors march through downtown Ashland. Photos courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff.

While a lot of the protestors were from the Ashland area, visitors from other states have traveled long distances to have their voices be heard. Justin Turner from Pedro, Ohio has attended several protests in the tri-state, including the first rally in Ashland on June 7.

Turner’s main goal is like most, to create a better community.

We wanted to just have a better community, more loving, more willing to learn about the history and what’s going on and what we’re going to do in the future Justin Turner, Pedro, Ohio resident

The organizers of this march say they are planning on hosting more events in the near future. The dates for those events have not yet been released.

