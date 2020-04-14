At least 39,000 Kentuckians still without power after Sunday storms

(WOWK) – At least 39,000 customers are currently without power in Kentucky Power’s service area of the state.

The damaging winds and drenching rain of Sunday’s storms initially left 59,000 customers without power in much of the company’s service area. Over the last 24 hours, power has been restored to 20,000 customers as of 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, April 14, 2020, in Kentucky. The following counties are most affected by the power outage across the state:

Breathitt 933 customers are without power.

Floyd 2,780 customers are without power.

Johnson 352 customers are without power.

Knott 4,706 customers are without power.

Leslie 5,535 customers are without power.

Letcher 6,644 customers are without power.

Martin 211 customers are without power.

Perry 10,072 customers are without power.

Pike 9,585 customers are without power.

Most remaining customers will have service restored over the next couple of days, according to Kentucky Power. 800 workers are assisting with the restoring service. The company estimates crews found approximately 100 broken power poles including damage to pole equipment, transformers, and miles of downed wire.



To check if there is still an outage in your area, visit Kentucky Power’s website.

