PRESTONSBURG, KY (WOWK) — The attorneys for the family of Amber Spradlin met with Prestonsburg officials and the Floyd County Fiscal Court on Tuesday to share information on how the 911 center handled the call regarding the death of Spradlin.

The Kentucky State Police said a woman, later identified as 39-year-old Amber Spradlin, of Prestonsburg, was found dead at a home on Arkansas Creek in Martin. They said officials found Spradlin with multiple stab wounds. The KSP said they have been interviewing people and have searched “numerous” residences, electronic devices and physical evidence. The evidence is now at the KSP Laboratory.

A petition in honor of Spradlin asked for the Floyd County Fiscal Court to give the 911 emergency call center and its duties back to the Kentucky State Police Post 9. On Dec. 12, 2022, the 911 dispatch service was outsourced to the city of Prestonsburg.

In a press release, Mark A. Wohlander said the meeting gave the family information on how the 911 center handled the death of Spradlin.

“We plan to continue our communications and conversations with the City of Prestonsburg and Floyd County to ensure all the information surrounding this incident is assessed to make certain our community is well served by its 911 Center, the Prestonsburg Police Department, the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office and the Kentucky State Police Post 9,” the press release said.