MARTIN COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Authorities are on scene investigating an alleged bomb threat at Martin County High School in Job, Kentucky.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office says authorities responded after 911 dispatchers perceived a call as an alleged bomb threat.

According to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, school has been dismissed for the day MCHS students were taken by school busses to Inez Elementary School where parents can pick them up. Any students still at Inez Elementary at the end of the day will be able to take the school busses home.

“We are taking this matter seriously and every precaution has been taken to ensure the safety of students and staff,” the MCSO says.

Kentucky State Police, the MCSO and the Martin County BOE are on scene, and KSP is bringing a bomb detection K-9 to the school.

This is a developing story and we will update this article as more information becomes available.