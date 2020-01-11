MIDDLE FORK, Ky. – Authorities say a Kentucky deputy was shot in the hand during a traffic stop and two people were arrested in connection to the shooting, while a third remains at large.
The Leslie County Sheriff’s Office tells the Courier Journal the deputy was shot in the hand during a routine traffic stop Saturday morning. The deputy’s identity hasn’t been released.
The office says the deputy underwent surgery at the hospital, while one suspect also was being treated for injuries from the incident. Governor Andy Bershear and Attorney General Daniel Cameron were among those asking for prayers for the deputy.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Newborns have pep rally for NFL playoffs
- Human remains found in Jackson County, Ohio
- Firefighter killed in Roane County crash
- ‘He showed up when I needed him’ — Student writes handwritten thank you letter to school resource officer
- Mud and Rock slide closes road in Clendenin
- Authorities: Kentucky deputy shot in hand at traffic stop
- Deputies: Arrest made in recent Athens County burglaries
- Bankrupt coal company Blackjewel accuses former CEO of fraud
- Memphis mother of 8 shot dead with her children in car’s backseat
- Ohio State suspends three fraternities for various violations