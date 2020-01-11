Authorities: Kentucky deputy shot in hand at traffic stop

MIDDLE FORK, Ky. – Authorities say a Kentucky deputy was shot in the hand during a traffic stop and two people were arrested in connection to the shooting, while a third remains at large.

The Leslie County Sheriff’s Office tells the Courier Journal the deputy was shot in the hand during a routine traffic stop Saturday morning. The deputy’s identity hasn’t been released.

The office says the deputy underwent surgery at the hospital, while one suspect also was being treated for injuries from the incident. Governor Andy Bershear and Attorney General Daniel Cameron were among those asking for prayers for the deputy.

Reports of a Leslie County Sheriff’s Office Deputy shot this am & flown to @universityofky Hospital. Two suspects reported in custody and third on run. Sending prayers to the community and LEOs working to bring all responsible to justice. #ThinBlueLine #EnoughIsEnough pic.twitter.com/5ixahGWpa5 — KY State FOP (@KYSTATEFOP) January 11, 2020

Britainy and I are praying for the deputy shot this morning in Leslie County.



Thank you to the men and women in law enforcement who put themselves in harm’s way every day to protect our families. — Andy Beshear (@AndyBeshearKY) January 11, 2020

Please join me today in praying for this brave deputy and the entire Leslie County Sheriff’s Office. We are incredibly grateful for the sacrifice of our law enforcement members, who put their lives on the line every day. https://t.co/IiozgvRQqY — Attorney General Daniel Cameron (@kyoag) January 11, 2020

