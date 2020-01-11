Authorities: Kentucky deputy shot in hand at traffic stop

Kentucky
Posted: / Updated:

MIDDLE FORK, Ky. – Authorities say a Kentucky deputy was shot in the hand during a traffic stop and two people were arrested in connection to the shooting, while a third remains at large.

The Leslie County Sheriff’s Office tells the Courier Journal the deputy was shot in the hand during a routine traffic stop Saturday morning. The deputy’s identity hasn’t been released.

The office says the deputy underwent surgery at the hospital, while one suspect also was being treated for injuries from the incident. Governor Andy Bershear and Attorney General Daniel Cameron were among those asking for prayers for the deputy.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Local Events